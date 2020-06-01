Co-published with international academic publisher World Scientific, the Post’s ‘Rebel City: Hong Kong’s Year of Water and Fire’ offers an in-depth account of an unprecedented political crisis distilled from thousands of news reports, analyses and commentaries. Photo: Felix Wong
Post launches anthology of reporting on year of Hong Kong protests
- ‘Rebel City: Hong Kong’s Year of Water and Fire’ distils more than 5,000 news reports, analyses, commentaries and fresh interviews by the Post reporting team
- The 512-page book ‘encapsulates the blood, sweat and tears of a world city at the crossroads’, editor-in-chief Tammy Tam says
