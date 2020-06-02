The Tai Sang Jewellery and Goldsmith shop in Tuen Mun was the site of a daring Tuesday morning smash-and-grab robbery. Photo: Google Map
Daring daylight robbery sees gang make off with at least HK$5 million in gold from Hong Kong jewellery shop
- The smash-and-grab theft saw two men – one armed with a knife, the other with a sledgehammer – empty trays filled with necklaces and bracelets
- The pair fled in a getaway car driven by an accomplice, and police are now scouring the city for the trio
Topic | Crime
The Tai Sang Jewellery and Goldsmith shop in Tuen Mun was the site of a daring Tuesday morning smash-and-grab robbery. Photo: Google Map