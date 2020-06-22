Cathay Pacific has been struggling to cope in the aftermath of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to add more women and Chinese talent at the top of management
- For the first time in company’s recent history, two women will hold positions in the most senior ranks
- The reshuffle will also see six Chinese managers acting at director level, a record according to Post calculations
Topic | Cathay Pacific
