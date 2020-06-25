An increasing number of imported coronavirus cases over the past month has brought Hong Kong’s Covid-19 tally to 1,179 as of Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records seventh fatality as man arrived from the Philippines dies of Covid-19
- The 55-year-old man had suffered a stroke last month and was brought to the city from the Philippines in an air ambulance on Tuesday
- He later tested positive for Covid-19 and developed severe sepsis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An increasing number of imported coronavirus cases over the past month has brought Hong Kong’s Covid-19 tally to 1,179 as of Thursday. Photo: May Tse