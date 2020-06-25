An increasing number of imported coronavirus cases over the past month has brought Hong Kong’s Covid-19 tally to 1,179 as of Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong records seventh fatality as man arrived from the Philippines dies of Covid-19

  • The 55-year-old man had suffered a stroke last month and was brought to the city from the Philippines in an air ambulance on Tuesday
  • He later tested positive for Covid-19 and developed severe sepsis
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:16pm, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An increasing number of imported coronavirus cases over the past month has brought Hong Kong’s Covid-19 tally to 1,179 as of Thursday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE