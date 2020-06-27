The Hong Kong economy has faced the double blow of social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong labour chief warns jobless rate likely to pass 6 per cent and any recovery will take a long time
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says impact of the global pandemic may be more far-reaching than previous crises
- Adjustments to Employment Support Scheme may be possible to help more people, he says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
