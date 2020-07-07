Chris Yeung, chairman of Hong Kong Journalists Association, says press freedom in the city is the worst in 30 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s press freedom hits record low, amid fears of uncertainty over national security law
- Press freedom in the city is the worst in 30 years, Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Chris Yeung says
- He hopes the Hong Kong government will assure that the security law will not be used against reporters
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
