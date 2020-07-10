Mahesh Roy (left) says he came to know his original date of birth only during a visit to India in 2010. Photo: Handout
Decision to strip Hong Kong chef of residency over fake birth date must be reconsidered, High Court rules
- Mahesh Roy from India did not know the date of birth stated on his permanent identity card was not his real birthday
- When he applied to amend the date, his right to stay in the city was removed on the basis he had earlier used ‘false representation’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Mahesh Roy (left) says he came to know his original date of birth only during a visit to India in 2010. Photo: Handout