A man outside the offices of the US Consulate General to Hong Kong on July 4 displays a US flag as part of a protest against Hong Kong’s new national security law. Photo: EPA-EFE
National security law: former diplomats press Congress to help Hongkongers gain asylum in the US
- Letter signatories include nine former US consuls general to Hong Kong and another dozen ex-State Department officials
- They call on Congress to ‘help the people of Hong Kong who will now be at greater risk of imprisonment and persecution’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
