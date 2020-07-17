The head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwan’s primary arm in Hong Kong, has left the city along with two colleagues after they declined to sign a document recognising the ‘one-China’ policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Head of Taiwan’s Hong Kong office, two colleagues forced to leave after refusing to sign document supporting ‘one-China’ principle
- It is understood the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office plans to continue operating in the city, though it is now left with only one director-level staffer
- Earlier this month, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office warned Taipei against ’messing up’ Hong Kong, and described its ruling party as a ‘black hand’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
