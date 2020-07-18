Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah (second from left) and Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li (centre) attend the Ceremonial Opening of Legal Year 2020 at City Hall in Central. Photo: Robert Ng
UK judges’ future on Hong Kong’s top court cast into doubt
- Britain’s top judge voiced concerns over Beijing’s new national security law in Hong Kong and said the UK will ‘continue to assess the position in Hong Kong’
- ‘Losing our foreign judges on the CFA in this way would lead to a crisis of confidence in our judicial system,’ warns one law professor
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah (second from left) and Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Geoffrey Ma Tao-li (centre) attend the Ceremonial Opening of Legal Year 2020 at City Hall in Central. Photo: Robert Ng