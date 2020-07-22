A Facebook photo of Nathan Law (left) with Mike Pompeo at Winfield House, the British residence of the US ambassador in London.
National security law: Hong Kong activist Nathan Law says he has warned Pompeo of Beijing ‘meddling’ in city’s coming elections
- Law, who has left his native city, met US secretary of state at private exchange in London, and says he also raised Xinjiang and Tibet controversies
- Activist says central government will be ‘once again disqualifying candidates’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
A Facebook photo of Nathan Law (left) with Mike Pompeo at Winfield House, the British residence of the US ambassador in London.