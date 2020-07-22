A Facebook photo of Nathan Law (left) with Mike Pompeo at Winfield House, the British residence of the US ambassador in London.A Facebook photo of Nathan Law (left) with Mike Pompeo at Winfield House, the British residence of the US ambassador in London.
Hong Kong

National security law: Hong Kong activist Nathan Law says he has warned Pompeo of Beijing ‘meddling’ in city’s coming elections

  • Law, who has left his native city, met US secretary of state at private exchange in London, and says he also raised Xinjiang and Tibet controversies
  • Activist says central government will be ‘once again disqualifying candidates’
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Updated: 11:08pm, 22 Jul, 2020

