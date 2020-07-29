Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a face mask as he leaves after a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US, EU and others urge Hong Kong to commit to ‘free and fair’ Legco election in September amid coronavirus delay fears
- The calls come as local media outlets reported the government may postpone the Legislative Council polls for up to a year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic
- UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says ‘the UK would be watching the Hong Kong Legislative Council elections in September closely’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
