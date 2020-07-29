03:07

When can we travel? Hong Kong companies aim to get Asia’s tourists safely moving amid pandemic

When can we travel? Hong Kong companies aim to get Asia’s tourists safely moving amid pandemic

Hong Kong

Hong Kong third wave: airline body objects to testing aircrew for Covid-19 as it predicts industry will not recover until 2024

  • New rules make it compulsory for pilots and cabin crew to have negative result before they can fly to Hong Kong
  • International Air Transport Association does not support move but evidence suggests latest surge came from imported cases
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:03pm, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP

03:07

When can we travel? Hong Kong companies aim to get Asia’s tourists safely moving amid pandemic

When can we travel? Hong Kong companies aim to get Asia’s tourists safely moving amid pandemic

READ FULL ARTICLE