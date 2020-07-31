“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Wire via dpa“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Hong Kong

Hong Kong elections: candidate disqualification faces international criticism

  • ‘The Hong Kong authorities must uphold their commitments to the people of Hong Kong,’ says British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
  • Lawmakers from more than a dozen countries issued a statement on what they called ‘the obstruction of the democratic process’
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 2:04am, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Wire via dpa“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE