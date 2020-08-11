Police lead Jimmy Lai (centre) away from his home after he was arrested in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai sparks international condemnation
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s says the arrest was proof that the Chinese government has ‘eviscerated’ Hong Kong’s freedoms
- Britain, EU and the United Nations also express concern over the police move just over a month into the implementation of the new national security law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
