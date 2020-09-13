Hong Kong is expecting another 19 coronavirus infections or so on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong is expecting another 19 coronavirus infections or so on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's chief secretary for administration. Photo: Edmond So
Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's chief secretary for administration. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to release more Covid-19 subsidies to those struggling with social-distancing curbs, as city expects 19 new infections

  • Subsidies will focus on those hit hard by city's social-distancing curbs, Hong Kong's No 2 official says
  • Matthew Cheung reveals package is due later this month, while city's Covid-19 case tally is expected to rise by about 19 on Sunday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengZoe Low
Lilian Cheng and Zoe Low

Updated: 1:09pm, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is expecting another 19 coronavirus infections or so on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong is expecting another 19 coronavirus infections or so on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's chief secretary for administration. Photo: Edmond So
Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's chief secretary for administration. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE