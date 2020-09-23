An airport employee hands over his specimen sample for Covid-19 testing at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Airlines want quick US$10 Covid-19 test to replace quarantine in bid to kick-start international travel
- International Air Transport Association throws weight behind 15-minute pre-departure tests
- Industry boss hopes mass-testing ‘could save winter season’ and also combat suspicions of faked results and low-quality testing in some countries
