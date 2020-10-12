Scientists are hoping to generate superior immune responses with inhaled vaccines that directly target the airway cells the virus invades. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Inhaled vaccines under development in Hong Kong aim to fight coronavirus at its point of attack
- Researchers are looking at whether they can get better protection from inoculations that fight the virus at its point of attack – the nose and mouth
- Sprayed and inhaled immunisations under development in Hong Kong, the US and UK could play an important role in helping society escape restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Scientists are hoping to generate superior immune responses with inhaled vaccines that directly target the airway cells the virus invades. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS