Hairy crabs, a popular delicacy famed for their roe, are in season from late-September to November. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong officials launch probe after seizing 730kg of imported hairy crabs without health certificates at Shenzhen Bay Port
- The crabs, usually imported from mainland China or Taiwan, were in 2017 found to have almost double the accepted level of carcinogenic chemicals
- Anyone caught and charged with selling locally produced or imported food unfit for human consumption may face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months’ jail
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hairy crabs, a popular delicacy famed for their roe, are in season from late-September to November. Photo: SCMP