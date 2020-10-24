People take pictures of Tsing Ma bridge during a local tour on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen People take pictures of Tsing Ma bridge during a local tour on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong resumes local tours with groups of up to 30 people but business outlook bleak

  • More than 100 itineraries from 58 tour agents were approved as of Saturday, with groups of up to 30 people, raised from four
  • But travel company representative says local tours are not enough to help industry survive economic downturn caused by pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura WestbrookKathleen Magramo
Laura Westbrook and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:13pm, 24 Oct, 2020

