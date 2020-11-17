NEW

SCMP Hong Kong Series

Hong Kong protests: China’s Rebel City, in-depth documentary on 2019’s upheaval

This four-part account of the events that pushed Hong Kong to the brink and reshaped its political landscape features expertise and ground-zero reporting from the Post’s award-winning journalists, and draws on hundreds of hours of footage. Starting from the very first protests triggered by the government’s ill-fated extradition bill, it goes on to chronicle and explain the defining moments of the social upheaval, and ends with the imposition of the national security law by Beijing and what it means for the city’s future.