A view of a tower at a public housing estate in Ping Shek. Photo: Dickson Lee
New official figures prompt scepticism over Hong Kong leader’s pledge to solve city’s housing shortage within 10 years
- According to a paper from the housing bureau, only 28 per cent of the units needed to meet the 10-year goal can be completed in the next four years
- The bureau also acknowledged uncertainties surrounding the timeline and the possibility for unforeseen delays
Topic | Hong Kong housing
