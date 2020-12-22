Hongkongers who travelled to Britain to see their families have been hit by a double whammy of a flight bans and local lockdowns. Photo: Reuters Hongkongers who travelled to Britain to see their families have been hit by a double whammy of a flight bans and local lockdowns. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

Hong Kong parents who travelled to Britain to see their kids ‘marooned’ by sudden flight ban

  • Families now stuck in Britain are casting about for options for returning home, but to no avail
  • One lawyer says he knows people who were not only trapped in Britain by the flight ban, but also barred from seeing their family there by local lockdowns

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel YeoEthan Paul
Rachel Yeo and Ethan Paul

Updated: 9:19pm, 22 Dec, 2020

Hongkongers who travelled to Britain to see their families have been hit by a double whammy of a flight bans and local lockdowns. Photo: Reuters
