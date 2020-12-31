Hong Kong Football Club has helped organise the tournament since its conception. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Operation Santa Claus
Hong Kong charity soccer tournament cuts short matches amid pandemic but retains glory
- U12 Junior Tournament and Adult Corporate Tournament were held on November 29, while matches planned for December 6 had to be cancelled
- Organiser Hong Kong Football Club raises donations from its members on the occasion for Operation Santa Claus charity drive
