Hong Kong Football Club has helped organise the tournament since its conception. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong Football Club has helped organise the tournament since its conception. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Operation Santa Claus

Hong Kong

Hong Kong charity soccer tournament cuts short matches amid pandemic but retains glory

  • U12 Junior Tournament and Adult Corporate Tournament were held on November 29, while matches planned for December 6 had to be cancelled
  • Organiser Hong Kong Football Club raises donations from its members on the occasion for Operation Santa Claus charity drive

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:09am, 31 Dec, 2020

