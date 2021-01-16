Winner of the Student of the Year Awards in the Sportsperson category Sophia Wu. Photo: Kwok Wing-hei Winner of the Student of the Year Awards in the Sportsperson category Sophia Wu. Photo: Kwok Wing-hei
Winner of the Student of the Year Awards in the Sportsperson category Sophia Wu. Photo: Kwok Wing-hei

City Weekend

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Student of the Year Awards: fencing enthusiast, design leader win prestigious youth honours

  • Sophia Wu wins award in Sportsperson category, while Samuel Scroggie clinches prize in Visual Artist section
  • Organised by South China Morning Post and sponsored by Hong Kong Jockey Club, the prizes recognise city’s best students in various spheres

Topic |   City Weekend
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:46am, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Winner of the Student of the Year Awards in the Sportsperson category Sophia Wu. Photo: Kwok Wing-hei Winner of the Student of the Year Awards in the Sportsperson category Sophia Wu. Photo: Kwok Wing-hei
Winner of the Student of the Year Awards in the Sportsperson category Sophia Wu. Photo: Kwok Wing-hei
READ FULL ARTICLE