WhatsApp on Saturday announced it was postponing the deadline for consenting to controversial new terms of service. Photo: Reuters

WhatsApp postpones privacy changes, but Hong Kong experts say outcry has already evolved into crisis of confidence

  • WhatsApp says users will now have until May, rather than next month, to decide whether to consent to new data-sharing terms
  • But Hong Kong experts say the move is unlikely to stem the exodus of users, even if there are ‘not many privacy issues with the new policy’

Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 4:50pm, 16 Jan, 2021

