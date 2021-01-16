WhatsApp on Saturday announced it was postponing the deadline for consenting to controversial new terms of service. Photo: Reuters
Social media
WhatsApp postpones privacy changes, but Hong Kong experts say outcry has already evolved into crisis of confidence
- WhatsApp says users will now have until May, rather than next month, to decide whether to consent to new data-sharing terms
- But Hong Kong experts say the move is unlikely to stem the exodus of users, even if there are ‘not many privacy issues with the new policy’
Topic | Social media
WhatsApp on Saturday announced it was postponing the deadline for consenting to controversial new terms of service. Photo: Reuters