Residents wearing face masks walk through the MTR station in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong logs 10 new Covid-19 cases; 10 households ordered into quarantine after delivery man confirmed infected
- Four of latest cases are locally transmitted, while six involve arrivals from India and Pakistan
- The delivery worker visited about 20 households over a period of 10 days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
