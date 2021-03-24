Residents wearing face masks walk through the MTR station in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg Residents wearing face masks walk through the MTR station in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong

Hong Kong logs 10 new Covid-19 cases; 10 households ordered into quarantine after delivery man confirmed infected

  • Four of latest cases are locally transmitted, while six involve arrivals from India and Pakistan
  • The delivery worker visited about 20 households over a period of 10 days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy

Updated: 5:58pm, 24 Mar, 2021

