People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: stringent measures protecting Hong Kong from possible Mu variant risk, says health minister

  • Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan questioned as to why public wasn’t alerted to risk of new strain sooner
  • Chan says while there is always a risk of local transmission, officials try to mitigate that and constantly monitoring situation

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Emily TsangNadia Lam
Emily Tsang  and Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:20pm, 4 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE