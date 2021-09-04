People queue for their coronavirus vaccination jabs at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: stringent measures protecting Hong Kong from possible Mu variant risk, says health minister
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan questioned as to why public wasn’t alerted to risk of new strain sooner
- Chan says while there is always a risk of local transmission, officials try to mitigate that and constantly monitoring situation
