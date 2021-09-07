People hold up candles during the June 4 vigil in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam People hold up candles during the June 4 vigil in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
People hold up candles during the June 4 vigil in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: stand-off between Hong Kong authorities and organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil escalates sharply

  • Security minister Chris Tang warns group that authorities will take ‘swift and efficient’ action over its refusal to hand over records
  • The organisation files a judicial review claiming police lack legal grounds to demand the information as the group is not a foreign agent as defined by security law

Ng Kang-chungChristy Leung
Ng Kang-chung  and Christy Leung

Updated: 9:25pm, 7 Sep, 2021

