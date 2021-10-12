The policy allows male indigenous villagers to build small houses. Photo: Sam Tsang The policy allows male indigenous villagers to build small houses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Powerful rural body defends Hong Kong small-house policy in top court, takes aim at ‘busybody’ challenger

  • Heung Yee Kuk says controversial policy allowing male indigenous villagers to build small houses is a ‘constitutionally protected’ right
  • Lawyers for appellant Kwok Cheuk-kin say Hong Kong has been waiting for years for someone to challenge the disputed policy

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:53pm, 12 Oct, 2021

