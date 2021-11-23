Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s border reopening talks move to next stage, Carrie Lam says, as mainland-Chinese experts wrap up inspection tour
- Chief Secretary John Lee will lead delegation to Shenzhen on Thursday for second major meeting on quarantine-free travel since late September
- Four-day review of city’s pandemic-control efforts ending with visits to community testing centre, local secondary school
