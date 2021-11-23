Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s border reopening talks move to next stage, Carrie Lam says, as mainland-Chinese experts wrap up inspection tour

  • Chief Secretary John Lee will lead delegation to Shenzhen on Thursday for second major meeting on quarantine-free travel since late September
  • Four-day review of city’s pandemic-control efforts ending with visits to community testing centre, local secondary school

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:46am, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE