The judiciary called attempted intimidation against judges a direct challenge to the rule of law. Photo: Felix Wong
Tougher security measures for Hong Kong courts including enhanced mail inspection, extra police support after judges sent threatening letters
- Hongkong Post will inspect all mail addressed to court buildings before delivery under stepped-up measures
- Judiciary gravely concerned over series of letters sent to judges this month, including packages containing highly corrosive substances
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The judiciary called attempted intimidation against judges a direct challenge to the rule of law. Photo: Felix Wong