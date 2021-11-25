The judiciary called attempted intimidation against judges a direct challenge to the rule of law. Photo: Felix Wong
The judiciary called attempted intimidation against judges a direct challenge to the rule of law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Tougher security measures for Hong Kong courts including enhanced mail inspection, extra police support after judges sent threatening letters

  • Hongkong Post will inspect all mail addressed to court buildings before delivery under stepped-up measures
  • Judiciary gravely concerned over series of letters sent to judges this month, including packages containing highly corrosive substances

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:51am, 25 Nov, 2021

