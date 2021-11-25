Cathay Pacific is trimming back its December passenger flights to Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Cathay Pacific slashing passenger flights to Hong Kong over holiday season
- Looming aircrew shortage during Christmas and New Year holidays blamed for move to make about a third of December’s inbound flights cargo only
- Due to city’s strict quarantine rules, staffing of passenger flights is done on a volunteer basis
