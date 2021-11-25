Visitors from mainland China cross the border into Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Bay Port. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese officials hammer out final details as cross-border travel plan expected within hours
- Launch date, daily traveller quota and precise parameters of suspension mechanism expected to emerge from Shenzhen meeting on Thursday
- The meeting represents the conclusion of months of local government effort to align city with Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy
Topic | China's border reopening
