Visitors from mainland China cross the border into Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Bay Port. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Hong Kong, mainland Chinese officials hammer out final details as cross-border travel plan expected within hours

  • Launch date, daily traveller quota and precise parameters of suspension mechanism expected to emerge from Shenzhen meeting on Thursday
  • The meeting represents the conclusion of months of local government effort to align city with Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy

Topic |   China's border reopening
Victor Ting

Updated: 2:03pm, 25 Nov, 2021

