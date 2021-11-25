Hong Kong customs displays drugs seized over two days last week at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
HK$147 million cocaine seizure biggest at Hong Kong International Airport in 20 years
- The 145kg consignment from Guatemala, found hidden in an electric transformer, came just a day after HK$16.3 million of crystal meth was uncovered in a shipment from Mexico
- Customs officials says consignments were believed destined for Sydney, where their street value would be significantly higher
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong customs displays drugs seized over two days last week at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout