Hong Kong customs displays drugs seized over two days last week at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong

HK$147 million cocaine seizure biggest at Hong Kong International Airport in 20 years

  • The 145kg consignment from Guatemala, found hidden in an electric transformer, came just a day after HK$16.3 million of crystal meth was uncovered in a shipment from Mexico
  • Customs officials says consignments were believed destined for Sydney, where their street value would be significantly higher

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:05pm, 25 Nov, 2021

