A 55-year-old businessman died at Tuen Mun Hospital on Sunday night after collapsing during a brawl. Photo: Sam Tsang
Retired Hong Kong police officer, wife arrested after businessman dies following brawl
- An argument over a parking situation in Tuen Mun led to fisticuffs, according to a source; the 55-year-old merchant involved subsequently collapsed, later dying in hospital
- The husband and wife were still being held for questioning as of midday on Monday though neither had been formally charged
Topic | Crime
