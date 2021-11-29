A 55-year-old businessman died at Tuen Mun Hospital on Sunday night after collapsing during a brawl. Photo: Sam Tsang
Retired Hong Kong police officer, wife arrested after businessman dies following brawl

  • An argument over a parking situation in Tuen Mun led to fisticuffs, according to a source; the 55-year-old merchant involved subsequently collapsed, later dying in hospital
  • The husband and wife were still being held for questioning as of midday on Monday though neither had been formally charged

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:32pm, 29 Nov, 2021

