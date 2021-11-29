Hong Kong police have arrested three students in connection with a robbery on Sunday night. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 3 teenage students on suspicion of robbing woman of more than HK$200,000
- The three boys, aged between 15 and 16, had stolen the woman’s handbag containing HK$8,000 in cash and two watches worth HK$200,000 on Sunday night
- In another robbery occurring within 45 minutes that night, 36-year-old man was robbed of a HK$300,000 watch and three mobile phones worth HK$30,000
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested three students in connection with a robbery on Sunday night. Photo: Warton Li