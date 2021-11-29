Former lawmaker Ted Hui is now in Australia. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong

Arrest warrants issued for fugitive ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui, activist over social media calls to cast blank votes, boycott Legco election

  • Anti-graft agency says ex-lawmaker Ted Hui allegedly incited the public to cast blank ballots in the December 19 election and faces four charges
  • Opposition activist Yau Man-chun, who quit as a district councillor in July and left for Britain, had made repeated calls on Facebook for boycott of poll

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Danny Mok
Updated: 9:13pm, 29 Nov, 2021

