Macau casino junket magnate Alvin Chau has been placed under compulsory detention over an illegal gambling and money-laundering case. Photo: AP
Macau casino junket magnate to await trial behind bars after being deemed flight risk in cross-border gambling, money-laundering case
- Alvin Chau and 10 other suspects stand accused of belonging to a syndicate that facilitated gambling in mainland China
- The syndicate is said to have set up an illegal betting platform in the Philippines that allowed Chinese gamblers to place bets online
