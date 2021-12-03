Hong Kong police pose with bottles that each held 1.5 litres of liquid cocaine. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest schoolboy, 16, seize HK$14 million in liquid cocaine after swooping on industrial building flat
- Officers raided the San Po Kong flat after finding crack cocaine on the teen outside the building, which police believe was being used to manufacture illegal narcotics
- Another 16-year-old was arrested on drug charges the same day after a Mercedes-Benz was pulled over in the city’s Yau Tong residential district
Topic | Drugs
