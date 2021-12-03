Cathay has slashed Hong Kong airport services for the second day running. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay has slashed Hong Kong airport services for the second day running. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Omicron variant: Cathay Pacific cancels 23 more Hong Kong flights, as airlines brace for tougher Covid-19 rules

  • A third of Cathay’s passenger flights scheduled to depart Hong Kong International Airport on Friday have been cancelled
  • Fresh cancellations triggered by government’s planned imposition of stricter aircrew requirements in response to Omicron threat

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 5:35pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay has slashed Hong Kong airport services for the second day running. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay has slashed Hong Kong airport services for the second day running. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE