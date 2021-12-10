Eight people were injured, two of them critically, when a car jumped a curb in the Hong Kong nightlife district of Soho on a busy Friday night. Photo: Edmond So
8 injured in busy Hong Kong nightlife district after runaway car slams into pedestrians
- The driverless vehicle had rolled downhill for about 100 metres on Peel Street before shooting across Staunton Street and onto the opposite pavement
- Two women were in critical condition after the accident, which took place at an intersection packed with Friday night revellers
Eight people were injured, two of them critically, when a car jumped a curb in the Hong Kong nightlife district of Soho on a busy Friday night. Photo: Edmond So