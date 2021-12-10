Photo of the farm in Fung Wong Wu in Ta Kwu Ling where four goats might have been killed. Photo: Handout.
Police investigate suspicious deaths of four goats at northern Hong Kong farm, one carcass found headless
- Investigators at the scene found four carcasses, one of which was headless, with the goat’s mother injured with a suspected animal bite
- The case was recorded as cruelty to animals and the carcasses handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and will be investigated further
Topic | Animals
