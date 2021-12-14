The owner of Hong Kong’s New World First Bus and Citybus is in talks with the government about options for reducing its losses. Photo: Dickson Lee
Owner of Hong Kong’s Citybus, New World First Bus in talks with government about options for cutting losses
- ‘When we bought this business in the middle of a crisis, we were not naive to the challenges, but it was worse than expected,’ says CEO of Bravo Transport Services
- Options on the table include subsidies, a merger and granting the company the rights to develop property above and around its depots
