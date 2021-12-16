Post managing editor Brian Rhoads waits for the results of his Covid-19 test after arriving at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Post managing editor Brian Rhoads waits for the results of his Covid-19 test after arriving at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Penny’s Bay diary: Hong Kong pulled the quarantine rug out from under hundreds headed to the United States – our managing editor was one of them

  • Brian Rhoads is one of many who saw the city’s isolation rules shift under their feet in the past week, leaving him with an unexpected stay at the government facility
  • From the bed to the food to the Wi-fi strength, he will provide a day-by-day account of his experience over the next week

Brian Rhoads

Updated: 11:12am, 16 Dec, 2021

