Hong Kong police are searching for a delivery van driver who left about HK$100,000 behind after the vehicle crashed into a stretch of roadside railings in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police are searching for a delivery van driver who left about HK$100,000 behind after the vehicle crashed into a stretch of roadside railings in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police hunt for driver who left HK$100,000 in delivery van after it crashed into roadside railings

  • Van was travelling along Waterloo Road near fire station in Yau Ma Tei when it crashed into eight-metre stretch of metal railings and fire hydrant, according to police.
  • Driver had fled before emergency personnel arrived; police are trying to track down owner of vehicle, which has not been reported stolen

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:53pm, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police are searching for a delivery van driver who left about HK$100,000 behind after the vehicle crashed into a stretch of roadside railings in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police are searching for a delivery van driver who left about HK$100,000 behind after the vehicle crashed into a stretch of roadside railings in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE