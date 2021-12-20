Hong Kong police are searching for a delivery van driver who left about HK$100,000 behind after the vehicle crashed into a stretch of roadside railings in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt for driver who left HK$100,000 in delivery van after it crashed into roadside railings
- Van was travelling along Waterloo Road near fire station in Yau Ma Tei when it crashed into eight-metre stretch of metal railings and fire hydrant, according to police.
- Driver had fled before emergency personnel arrived; police are trying to track down owner of vehicle, which has not been reported stolen
