KPMG employees sang Christmas carols during a party at their office in Central in December. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Spirit of giving in full swing as KPMG Hong Kong’s Christmas party raises HK$400,000 for Operation Santa Claus
- KPMG employees sang familiar Christmas carols, took part in a raffle and bought products at booths set up by Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries
- Event is part of the firm’s efforts to bring staff together, reach out to community and ‘spread the joy and love’ during the holiday season
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
