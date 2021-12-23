The Pillar of Shame is covered in plastic sheets on the HKU campus. Photo: HKUSU
The Pillar of Shame is covered in plastic sheets on the HKU campus. Photo: HKUSU
Hong Kong

University of Hong Kong covers Pillar of Shame sculpture marking Tiananmen crackdown, with removal believed to be under way

  • Eight-metre sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt was surrounded by huge white curtains and plastic hoardings at about 10.30pm
  • Sculpture is a memorial of victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and had been erected on campus in Pok Fu Lam for 24 years

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Danny MokEmily Tsang
Danny Mok and Emily Tsang

Updated: 1:59am, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Pillar of Shame is covered in plastic sheets on the HKU campus. Photo: HKUSU
The Pillar of Shame is covered in plastic sheets on the HKU campus. Photo: HKUSU
READ FULL ARTICLE