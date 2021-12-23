The Pillar of Shame is covered in plastic sheets on the HKU campus. Photo: HKUSU
University of Hong Kong covers Pillar of Shame sculpture marking Tiananmen crackdown, with removal believed to be under way
- Eight-metre sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt was surrounded by huge white curtains and plastic hoardings at about 10.30pm
- Sculpture is a memorial of victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and had been erected on campus in Pok Fu Lam for 24 years
