Police raid a party room in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Handout
Police raid a party room in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police arrest 119 for various offences in Christmas raids, issue fines totalling HK$1.5 million to hundreds for breaching Covid-19 rules

  • Officers swoop on bars, restaurants, party rooms and illegal gambling sites across Hong Kong in overnight operation
  • Fixed-penalty notices issued to 301 people for breaching social-distancing rules under Covid-19 regulations

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:41pm, 25 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police raid a party room in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Handout
Police raid a party room in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE