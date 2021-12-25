Police raid a party room in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 119 for various offences in Christmas raids, issue fines totalling HK$1.5 million to hundreds for breaching Covid-19 rules
- Officers swoop on bars, restaurants, party rooms and illegal gambling sites across Hong Kong in overnight operation
- Fixed-penalty notices issued to 301 people for breaching social-distancing rules under Covid-19 regulations
Topic | Hong Kong social distancing
Police raid a party room in Kwai Tsing. Photo: Handout