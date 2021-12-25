Students wipe the Goddess of Democracy statue on the City University campus. Photo: SCMP
Fourth Hong Kong university set to remove artwork marking Tiananmen Square crackdown

  • City University student union says it has been asked to remove Goddess of Democracy statue, which has stood on campus for nearly a decade
  • Three other local universities have removed art pieces marking June 4, 1989 crackdown in recent days

Cannix Yau
Updated: 10:13pm, 25 Dec, 2021

